In Evidenza Pozzuoli

Trema ancora la terra a Pozzuoli: scossa di magnitudo 2.8

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato5 Giugno 2025

POZZUOLI – Nuova scossa a Pozzuoli, rilevata alle 18:59 dai sensori dell’Osservatorio Vesuviano. Il sisma ha fatto registrare una magnitudo pari a 2.8 con epicentro ad Agnano Pisciarelli ad un profondità di 2.7 km.

