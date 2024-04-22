Close
POZZUOLI/ Sotto ai banchi e nel cortile: alla scuola San Giuseppe i bambini scacciano la paura del bradisismo – LE FOTO

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato22 Aprile 2024

POZZUOLI – Esercitazioni anti-sismiche anche alla scuola San Giuseppe in via Solfatara. Alle operazioni hanno partecipato i giovani studenti della scuola materna che sono stati assistiti da insegnanti e volontari della Protezione Civile.

LE FOTO

