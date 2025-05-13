Close
Pozzuoli

Dopo le scosse a Pozzuoli chiusi cimitero, palazzo Toledo e asilo comunale

Dopo le scosse a Pozzuoli chiusi cimitero, palazzo Toledo e asilo comunale
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato13 Maggio 2025

POZZUOLI – Dopo le forti scosse di oggi a Pozzuoli è stata disposta la chiusura, in via precauzionale, del Cimitero Comunale, del Polo Culturale di Palazzo Toledo e dell’asilo nido comunale. La disposizione è arrivata mediante ordinanza sindacale.

Articolo precedente

Articolo successivo