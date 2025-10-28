BACOLI/ Josi “toglie” 25mila metri quadrati di spiaggia ai militari

BACOLI – Venticinquemila metri quadrati di arrnile che venivano indebitamente sfruttate dai concessionari privati all’interno dei lidi militari. A fare la scoperta, come affermato dal sindaco, è stato l’Ufficio Demanio del Comune di Bacoli che, grazie anche a dei consulenti esterni, ha rilevato che tratti di spiaggia in uso ai lidi militari, in realtà sarebbero dovuti essere spiaggia libera. Come la Regione Campania ha fatto presente più volte, lo “scorporo” dagli arenili militari rientrava in linee guida dettate dall’Ente regionale già 20 anni fa e che non erano mai state messe in esecuzione (in basso la foto del documento regionale). Dopo sette anni di amministrazione, Josi ha deciso di agire. Certo meglio tardi che mai. Praticamente chi vinceva le gare d’appalto all’interno dei lidi militari approfittava, evidentemente, del silenzio della gestione militare per piazzare ombrelloni e lettini in aree che, in realtà, sarebbero dovute essere libere. Dalla prossima estate saranno quindi liberati circa 25 mila metri quadri di spiaggia nelle zone di Miseno e Miliscola, in tutti e 4 lidi militari presenti sul territorio. Praticamente si ritornerà ante 1995, con la fune che delimitava le aree militari dagli spazi liberi fino alla battigia.

LA REAZIONE DI JOSI – “Ho firmato la lettera che obbliga i lidi militari di Bacoli a liberare 25.000 mq di spiaggia a Miseno e Miliscola. È un pezzo di spiaggia, enorme, lungo per centinaia e centinaia di metri. Ne potranno godere tutti. Adesso e, soprattutto, già dalla prossima estate. Oggi mettiamo un punto fermo, storico, che ripristina un diritto negato. Abbiamo studiato attentamente tutte le concessioni rilasciate ai lidi militari sulle nostre spiagge, in area demaniale. Abbiamo recuperato tutte le carte, i documenti. Ed abbiamo scoperto che i concessionari privati degli stabilimenti militari hanno sforato l’occupazione di arenile, con ombrelloni e sedie sdraio, per oltre 25.000 mq. È una conquista pubblica che abbiamo già inserito anche nel nuovo Piano per l’Utilizzo degli Arenili di Bacoli. Queste aree verranno fornite di servizi, pulizia ed indicazioni chiare. È una battaglia storica che, con il popolo bacolese, portiamo avanti da sempre” – ha scritto il sindaco sui social.