Close
In Evidenza Pozzuoli

Terremoto, a Pozzuoli allestite quattro aree di accoglienza per la notte

Terremoto, a Pozzuoli allestite quattro aree di accoglienza per la notte
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato20 Maggio 2024

POZZUOLI – A Pozzuoli saranno allestite quattro aree di accoglienza per stanotte: Piazza a Mare, Via Napoli altezza Terme della Salute, C9 e Palatrincone con brandine, generi di conforto psicologi della protezione civile nazionale. Lo ha fatto sapere poco fa il sindaco di Pozzuoli Gigi Manzoni

Articolo precedente