Scossa di magnitudo 2.7 a Pozzuoli

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato7 Maggio 2024

POZZUOLI – L’Osservatorio Vesuviano ha comunicato l’accadimento di un evento sismico di magnitudo 2.7 ± 0,3 localizzato nei pressi del Vulcano Solfatara. Il sisma si è prodotto alle ore 19.37, ora locale, alla profondità di 2.30 km.

