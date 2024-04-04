Close
POZZUOLI/ SOS dei cittadini: «Perdita d’acqua al lotto 9 a Monterusciello»

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato4 Aprile 2024

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – «C’è una perdita d’acqua al lotto 9 a Monterusciello, dove hanno già aggiustato l’anno scorso». Francesco M.

