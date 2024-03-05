Close
Pozzuoli

POZZUOLI/ Bus dell’Eav sbanda e si schianta alla rotonda
  • Pubblicato5 Marzo 2024

POZZUOLI – Paura a Monterusciello: per cause ancora da accertare, nella serata di ieri un autobus è sbandato ed è finito contro una rotonda nei pressi dell’area mercatale. In corso la ricostruzione della dinamica.

