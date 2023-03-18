Close
Pozzuoli Primo Piano

Nuova scossa a Pozzuoli, magnitudo 1.7

Nuova scossa a Pozzuoli, magnitudo 1.7
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato18 Marzo 2023

POZZUOLI – Continua a tremare la terra a Pozzuoli. Quest’oggi un nuovo evento sismico di magnitudo 1.7 ± 0,3 è stato localizzato in zona Pisciarelli. Il sisma si è prodotto alle 17:16, ora locale, alla profondità di 1.4 km.

Articolo precedente