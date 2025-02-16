Close
La scossa di magnitudo 3.9 è durata 12 secondi: ripresa da una telecamera a Pozzuoli – IL VIDEO

Cronaca Flegrea
  16 Febbraio 2025

POZZUOLI – La scossa di magnitudo 3.9 delle 15:30 di oggi è stata ripresa da una telecamera installata all’interno di un’abitazione ad Arco Felice. Il fenomeno sismico, come si evince dalle forti vibrazioni immortalate nelle immagini, è durato in totale dodici secondi.

IL VIDEO

