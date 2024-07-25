Close
I lettori segnalano

I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «Stiamo vivendo tre settimane di inferno a Quarto e nessuno fa niente»

I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «Stiamo vivendo tre settimane di inferno a Quarto e nessuno fa niente»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato25 Luglio 2024

QUARTO – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Chilometri di coda tra Quarto e Pianura, e nessuno fa niente. Stiamo vivendo tre settimane d’inferno e di inquinamento. Cosa dobbiamo fare? Vi chiediamo di riportare i disagi» (Alessia D.F.)

 

Articolo precedente

Articolo successivo