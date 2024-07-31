Close
I lettori segnalano Pozzuoli

Sos dai bagnanti: «Fogna scaricata a mare al lido Monachelle ad Arco Felice» – LE FOTO

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato31 Luglio 2024

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – «Buongiorno, ci troviamo al lido delle Monachelle ad Arco Felice (Pozzuoli) dove molto spesso viene aperta la fognatura che sfocia direttamente nel mare, provocando disagio ai bagnanti». Lorenzo D.

 

