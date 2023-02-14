Close
I lettori segnalano

SOS da Pozzuoli: «In via Luciano scaricano calcinacci davanti a una proprietà privata»

SOS da Pozzuoli: «In via Luciano scaricano calcinacci davanti a una proprietà privata»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato14 Febbraio 2023

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo la segnalazione di una cittadina di Pozzuoli: «In via Luciano numero 7 scaricano calcinacci davanti a una proprietà privata. Gente incivile!» Franca S.

Articolo precedente