Sos da Pozzuoli: «Bloccati nel traffico da un’ora, che via di fuga può mai essere via Virgilio?»

Cronaca Flegrea
  Pubblicato17 Ottobre 2023

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – «In via Virgilio, a Pozzuoli, è tutto bloccato. Da più di un’ora siamo intrappolati nel traffico. In caso di evacuazione, che via di fuga può mai essere questa strada?». Monica C.

