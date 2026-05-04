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POZZUOLI/ «Sterpaglie pericolese in via Cuma Licola»

POZZUOLI/ «Sterpaglie pericolese in via Cuma Licola»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato4 Maggio 2026

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Via Cuma Licola, è anche Pozzuoli. La vegetazione ormai ha coperto la visuale per uscir dai viali. Ogni giorno è una lotteria se fai incidente o no, anche perché le macchine sfrecciano tantissimo» (Tommaso)

 

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