Pozzuoli

POZZUOLI/ Riapre al culto la parrocchia Santa Maria delle Grazie

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato24 Maggio 2024

POZZUOLI – Stamattina la parrocchia Santa Maria delle Grazie di Pozzuoli è stata riaperta al culto, al termine dei sopralluoghi effettuati dai tecnici che non hanno riscontrato danni o lesioni.

