I lettori segnalano

POZZUOLI/ «Marciapiedi inesistenti a causa delle piante»

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato31 Luglio 2025

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Salve, sono un residente di Monterusciello e volevo segnalare uno dei tanti marciapiedi che sono inesistenti per causa delle piante» (Nunzio B.)

