I lettori segnalano

POZZUOLI/ «Gabbiani killer, ecco perché i rifiuti restano a terra»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato26 Giugno 2025

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Salve vorrei fare luce sui bidoni della spazzatura a Monteruscello in via Massimo Campigli. I rifiuti non vengono raccolti perchè sono tutti sparsi a terra a causa dei gabbiani» (Elena)

