I lettori segnalano

POZZUOLI/ «Buche in strada, quando un intervento?»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato10 Febbraio 2026

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Gentile redazione, volevo segnalare una nuova voragine sempre più grande e pericolosa che si sta aprendo ad Arco Felice di fronte al civico 68. A quando un intervento da parte del comune di Pozzuoli?»

