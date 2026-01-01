Close
Città metropolitana

Perde tre dita con un petardo: esce dall’ospedale, spara ancora e si ferisce al volto

Perde tre dita con un petardo: esce dall’ospedale, spara ancora e si ferisce al volto
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato1 Gennaio 2026

NAPOLI – Un 24enne di Roma perde tre dita per l’esplosione di un petardo. Arriva al Pellegrini, viene soccorso e dimesso. Torna da dove è venuto, con le due dita restanti accende un fuoco pirotecnico che lo ferisce al volto e a un occhio.

Articolo precedente

Articolo successivo