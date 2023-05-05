Close
L’arrivo del Napoli all’aeroporto di Grazzanise – LE FOTO

  • Pubblicato5 Maggio 2023

GRAZZANISE – Sono sbarcati poco fa gli azzurri del Napoli all’aeroporto militare di Grazzanise. Nelle foto che vi proponiamo i volti e la felicità dei calciatori giunti in città. Fuori ad attenderli migliaia di tifosi.

