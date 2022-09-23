POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Gentile redazione, ci sono questi pini ormai secchissimi che si trovano a Pendio Italia, a Lucrino. Dopo tantissime segnalazioni da più di un anno al vecchio sindaco e al nuovo, come mai al servizio giardini non si prendono provvedimenti?» (Angelo Sp.)

 

 

