I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «Porto danneggiato dai camion che arrivano da Ischia»

I lettori segnalano

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato5 Febbraio 2024

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Buongiorno direttore, all’entrata del porto a Pozzuoli, i camion della nettezza urbana di Ischia hanno fatto questo danno e sono andati via. Fanno spesso danni e corrono come pazzi». (Rodolfo)

