I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «Incivili scatenati a Licola, imbrattati cartelli nuovi dell’EAV»

Cronaca Flegrea
  1 Maggio 2024

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – «Rispettate e non imbrattare. L’EAV ha messo su tutta la linea i cartelli nuovi e ci sta qualche imbecille che ha iniziato a imbrattare. Da parte nostra seguirà denuncia contro ignoti dai carabinieri» (Frank F.)

