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VIDEO/ «Il mio nemico numero uno era la camorra. Con Maradona non ho mai litigato» Ferlaino si racconta a “Il Mattino”

VIDEO/ «Il mio nemico numero uno era la camorra. Con Maradona non ho mai litigato» Ferlaino si racconta a “Il Mattino”
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato18 Maggio 2026

NAPOLI – «Il mio nemico numero uno a Napoli era la camorra. Con Maradona non ho mai litigato» Corrado Ferlaino, storico presidente del Napoli si è raccontato a “Il Mattino”.

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