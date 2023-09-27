Close


Terremoto a Pozzuoli, il video del momento della scossa

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato27 Settembre 2023

POZZUOLI – Sono le 03:35 a Pozzuoli quando si avverte un boato e la terra inizia a tremare per 5 secondi. La scossa registrata questa notte è una delle più forti delle ultime settimane.

