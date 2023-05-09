Close
I lettori segnalano

Sos da Monterusciello: «C’è una voragine vicino alla fermata degli autobus»

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato9 Maggio 2023

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – «C’è una voragine vicino alla fermata degli autobus in via Cupa dei tredici a Monterusciello. Ho inviato la segnalazione anche al sindaco di Pozzuoli, ma nessuno interviene».

