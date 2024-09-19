Close
I lettori segnalano

POZZUOLI/ «Traffico paralizzato in via Annecchino all’orario di uscita delle scuole»

POZZUOLI/ «Traffico paralizzato in via Annecchino all’orario di uscita delle scuole»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato19 Settembre 2024

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – «Ore 12.16, via Annecchino a Pozzuoli è paralizzata dall’uscita delle scolaresche. Non c’è un solo vigile». Francesco

Articolo precedente

Articolo successivo