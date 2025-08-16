Close
I lettori segnalano

POZZUOLI/ «Questa buca non si aggiusta da più di 20 giorni»

POZZUOLI/ «Questa buca non si aggiusta da più di 20 giorni»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato16 Agosto 2025

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Gentile direttore, voglio segnalare che sono più di 20 giorni che c’è questa buca nei pressi del collocamento di Arco Felice. Se era a Bacoli massimo due giorni e si risolveva il problema» (Alessio C.)

 

Articolo precedente

Articolo successivo