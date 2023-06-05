Close
I lettori segnalano

POZZUOLI/ I lettori segnalano «Potreste venire a tagliare tutta questa erba a Monterusciello?»

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato5 Giugno 2023

POZZUOLI«A voi di Cronaca Flegrea vi chiedo di inoltrare questo messaggio all’amministrazione comunale di Pozzuoli: potreste venire a tagliare tutta questa erba in via Pier Paolo Pasolini a Monterusciello? Grazie» (Andrea G.)

 

