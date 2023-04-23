Close
I lettori segnalano

I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «Pericolo topi e insetti a Monterusciello: aiutateci!»

I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «Pericolo topi e insetti a Monterusciello: aiutateci!»
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato23 Aprile 2023

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Queste sono le foto da Via Pier Paolo Pasolini, lotto 3, quartiere di Monteruscello. Voglio segnalare che ora che inizia a fare caldo escono topi e molti insetti. Aiutateci!» (Michele O.)

Articolo precedente

Articolo successivo