Close
I lettori segnalano

I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «A Monterusciello ormai abbiamo una foresta» – IL VIDEO

I LETTORI SEGNALANO/ «A Monterusciello ormai abbiamo una foresta» – IL VIDEO
diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato12 Maggio 2023

POZZUOLI – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo: «Gentile direttore, ecco come si vive a Monterusciello. Questa è via Martini, nei pressi delle case degli ex proprietari del Rione Terra. Mi chiedo vedendo questo scempio, ma cosa fanno al comune di Pozzuoli?»

 

Articolo precedente

Articolo successivo