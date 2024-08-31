Close
POZZUOLI/ «In molti lotti a Monterusciello i lampioni non funzionano: c’è un buio spaventoso»

RICEVIAMO E PUBBLICHIAMO – «Salve, vorrei far presente che a Monterusciello, nel viale del lotto 17 numero 11, ci sono lampioni con lampadine fulminate. La sera c’è un buio totale da far paura, questo vale per molti lotti. Grazie». Nico L.

