Bacoli

Lavori alla condotta idrica, rubinetti a secco in alcune strade a Bacoli

diCronaca Flegrea
  • Pubblicato12 Settembre 2024

BACOLI – Rubinetti a secco in alcune zone di Bacoli. Fino alle 13 circa è prevista un’interruzione della fornitura dell’acqua che interesserà tutta via Centocamerelle , via Vigna e  via Pagliaro per interventi sulla condotta idrica.

